Anyswap (ANY) Trading 0.6% Higher This Week

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for $2.69 or 0.00004480 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $50.15 million and $781,317.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Anyswap has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00067119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.00 or 0.00278113 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $430.16 or 0.00716366 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,855.21 or 0.99680099 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $580.10 or 0.00966066 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00018824 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

