APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd Invests $4.58 Million in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,000. Moderna comprises about 2.0% of APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Moderna by 550.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 26,330 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 30.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 75,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 17,472 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Moderna by 465.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 34,158 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Moderna by 87.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 111,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 51,784 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Moderna by 8.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 521,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,887,000 after purchasing an additional 41,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $2,341,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,494,868 shares in the company, valued at $760,419,145.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total value of $876,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,507.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,678,920 shares of company stock valued at $826,113,177 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.56.

Moderna stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $140.07. The stock had a trading volume of 122,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,557,684. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $56.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.71 and a 12 month high of $189.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.81.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

