Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aphria Inc. produces, supplies and sells medical cannabis primarily in Canada. The company offers sativa, indica and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. Aphria Inc. is headquartered in Leamington, Canada. “

Get Aphria alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on APHA. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Aphria from $26.00 to $32.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Aphria from $15.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Aphria from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Aphria from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.28.

NASDAQ APHA opened at $16.28 on Thursday. Aphria has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.53.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). Aphria had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $160.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aphria will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APHA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Aphria by 96.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 16,027 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Aphria by 4.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Aphria by 32.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 11,118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aphria by 37.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 256,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aphria during the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aphria (APHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.