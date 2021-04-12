Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $142.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $56.04 and a 12 month high of $160.14. The company has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.77.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

