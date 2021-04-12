Arcblock (ABT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $10.92 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Arcblock has a market cap of $25.23 million and approximately $10.92 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00054842 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00019952 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $416.46 or 0.00690015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00089047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00036284 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00042944 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

ABT is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Arcblock

