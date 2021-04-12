Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arcturus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

Shares of ARCT stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $36.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.86 and its 200-day moving average is $62.16. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.04 and a fifty-two week high of $129.71. The company has a market capitalization of $971.57 million, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 3.01.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.37). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%. The business had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

