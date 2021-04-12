Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 71.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,461 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,505,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,164,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,880,000 after purchasing an additional 123,023 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 22,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 227,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

ARGO stock opened at $54.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $55.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.85.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $501.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.03 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -137.78%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARGO shares. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Argo Group International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

Argo Group International Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

