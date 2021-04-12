Arista Networks’ (ANET) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) in a report issued on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $359.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Cowen upped their target price on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $318.29.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $315.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $291.34 and a 200-day moving average of $274.78. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $326.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $648.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.76 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $128,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 1,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.44, for a total value of $518,547.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,592,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,739 shares of company stock valued at $20,839,544 over the last ninety days. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Arista Networks by 10.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,102,000 after buying an additional 34,696 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Arista Networks by 38.8% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $2,348,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 191.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,697,000 after buying an additional 43,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $207,000. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

