ARMOR Price Reaches $1.14 (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last week, ARMOR has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. ARMOR has a total market cap of $23.54 million and approximately $4.42 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for $1.14 or 0.00001907 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ARMOR alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00067150 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.16 or 0.00277296 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004906 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $428.00 or 0.00714284 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,929.57 or 1.00015180 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.88 or 0.00964403 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00018683 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,597,138 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.