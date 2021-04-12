Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. Unit’s Quiet Period Will End on April 12th (NASDAQ:ARRWU)

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (NASDAQ:ARRWU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, April 12th. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. Unit had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 2nd. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. Unit stock opened at $10.02 on Monday. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.19.

There is no company description available for Arrowroot Acquisition Corp.

