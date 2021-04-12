AscendEX (BitMax) Token (BTMX) Reaches Market Cap of $1.32 Billion

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. AscendEX (BitMax) Token has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and approximately $40.14 million worth of AscendEX (BitMax) Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AscendEX (BitMax) Token has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. One AscendEX (BitMax) Token coin can now be bought for about $2.00 or 0.00003550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AscendEX (BitMax) Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00054582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00020000 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00087798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.26 or 0.00638407 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00042374 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00034897 BTC.

About AscendEX (BitMax) Token

AscendEX (BitMax) Token is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official.

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

AscendEX (BitMax) Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AscendEX (BitMax) Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AscendEX (BitMax) Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AscendEX (BitMax) Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AscendEX (BitMax) Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AscendEX (BitMax) Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.