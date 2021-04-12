Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ASPU shares. TheStreet lowered Aspen Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

ASPU stock opened at $5.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98. Aspen Group has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $13.16.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.56 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Group will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mathews sold 41,932 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $416,384.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 891,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,847,769.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C James Jensen sold 18,034 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $176,372.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,299.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Aspen Group by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Aspen Group by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Aspen Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Group by 251.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. 56.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.