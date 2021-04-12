Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2021

Analysts expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to announce earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.26. Associated Banc posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $273.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.82 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ASB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

NYSE ASB traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.04. 9,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,673. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average of $17.56. Associated Banc has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $23.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

In other Associated Banc news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,657.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 139,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $2,804,722.29. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,597 shares of company stock worth $3,145,126. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 2.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 2.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 117,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Associated Banc (ASB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB)

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.