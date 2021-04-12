Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to announce earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.26. Associated Banc posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $273.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.82 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ASB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

NYSE ASB traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.04. 9,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,673. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average of $17.56. Associated Banc has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $23.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

In other Associated Banc news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,657.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 139,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $2,804,722.29. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,597 shares of company stock worth $3,145,126. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 2.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 2.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 117,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

