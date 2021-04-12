Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 145,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,072 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $34,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Atlassian by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,820,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $436,000. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $745,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Atlassian by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEAM. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Atlassian from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.94.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $225.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.42 and its 200-day moving average is $220.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of -124.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $134.76 and a 12-month high of $262.40.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

