Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank cut its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,639 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $50,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $189.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.06. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $193.76. The stock has a market cap of $81.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

