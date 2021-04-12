Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $189.47.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVLR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Avalara from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of AVLR traded up $0.83 on Monday, reaching $143.39. The stock had a trading volume of 558,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,306. Avalara has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $185.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.88.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avalara will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.77, for a total value of $4,283,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 634,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,583,281.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $28,769.91. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,237.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,371 shares of company stock valued at $10,460,376 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its position in Avalara by 25.9% during the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Avalara by 417.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 2,257.8% in the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 34,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter worth $1,166,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

