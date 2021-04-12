Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.91

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.91 and last traded at $32.91, with a volume of 48665 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.73.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVTR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Avantor from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Avantor in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.92.

Get Avantor alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.22. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 49,468 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $1,472,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,769 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $565,788.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,021,178.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,296 shares of company stock worth $2,405,989 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Avantor by 1,743.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.