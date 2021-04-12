Avast (LON:AVST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Avast (LON:AVST) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 565 ($7.38) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a top pick rating on shares of Avast in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 685 ($8.95) price objective on shares of Avast in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 541.82 ($7.08).

LON AVST opened at GBX 468 ($6.11) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 462.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 495.92. Avast has a 52 week low of GBX 373.60 ($4.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 604.50 ($7.90). The company has a market cap of £4.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.20.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Avast’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Avast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.27%.

In other Avast news, insider Warren Finegold sold 68,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 478 ($6.25), for a total value of £325,670.96 ($425,491.19).

Avast Company Profile

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

