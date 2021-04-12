AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.42

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.42 and last traded at $28.36, with a volume of 65434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.12.

Several research firms have commented on AXAHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Get AXA alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.91. The company has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.18%. AXA’s payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

About AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.