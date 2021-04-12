AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Trading Down 7.8%

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.38 and last traded at $11.44. Approximately 10,911 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 533,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.41.

AXTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

The company has a market cap of $472.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.87 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $27.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 million. As a group, analysts expect that AXT, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AXT news, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $130,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $1,442,100 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in AXT by 4.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AXT by 10.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AXT in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AXT in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in AXT in the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

