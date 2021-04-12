B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires New Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,956 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $147.19 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $169.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.31, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at $74,359,310.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

