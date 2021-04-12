B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys New Holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,522,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,198,000 after buying an additional 44,113 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,033,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,844,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,134,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,607,000 after buying an additional 34,830 shares during the period. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period.

NYSE GHG opened at $12.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.15. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $15.17. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 34 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 3,957 hotels with 290,026 rooms in operation covering 339 cities in China, and an additional 949 hotels with 68,522 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

