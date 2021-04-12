B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New $301,000 Investment in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $134.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.79 and a 12-month high of $135.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.66 and its 200 day moving average is $113.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.84. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The Hanover Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on THG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.83.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

