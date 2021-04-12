B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New $468,000 Investment in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 72.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 218,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,637,000 after acquiring an additional 92,018 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 392.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $664,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $583,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

SXT opened at $79.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.76.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.74 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.12%. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was down 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.70%.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Elaine R. Wedral sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $225,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.