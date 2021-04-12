B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New Investment in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMA. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 1,280.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,222,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,864,000 after buying an additional 3,916,561 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,964,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $667,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 243.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 498,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,824,000 after buying an additional 353,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,863,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,821,000 after buying an additional 314,595 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMA opened at $71.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $73.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.59.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $734.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMA shares. B. Riley downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

