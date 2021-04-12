B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes $414,000 Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,854,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,063,000 after purchasing an additional 65,863 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 53,770 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $89,964,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,580,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,548,000 after purchasing an additional 80,682 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NWL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.82.

Shares of NWL opened at $27.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average is $22.83.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

