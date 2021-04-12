B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. VeriSign has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.60.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 838,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,671,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,040,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,678 shares of company stock worth $5,743,264. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRSN opened at $205.30 on Monday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $221.30. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.31 and its 200-day moving average is $201.18.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The company had revenue of $320.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.29 million. On average, equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

