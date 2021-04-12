B. Riley Boosts Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Price Target to $7.00

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS CIAFF opened at $4.60 on Friday. Champion Iron has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $4.90.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

