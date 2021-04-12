Baader Bank Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) a €47.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €44.95 ($52.88).

FRA FPE opened at €35.90 ($42.24) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €35.20 and its 200-day moving average is €35.82. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a one year high of €44.80 ($52.71).

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

