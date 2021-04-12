Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Buys Shares of 500 Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,250,000 after purchasing an additional 78,916 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,911,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,608,000 after purchasing an additional 38,217 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 907,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,597,000 after purchasing an additional 473,115 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 838,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,645,000 after purchasing an additional 506,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 3,048.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,662,000 after purchasing an additional 726,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical stock opened at $58.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.26 and a 200 day moving average of $53.87. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.77.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $17.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on OM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.80.

In other Outset Medical news, Director D Keith Grossman sold 2,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $142,715.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,715.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Martin Vazquez sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $1,238,625.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,503.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,819 shares of company stock valued at $5,568,597.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

