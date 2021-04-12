Banano Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.79 Million (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Banano has a market capitalization of $13.79 million and $79,904.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Banano has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00067438 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00054582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00020000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.73 or 0.00280324 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

BAN is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,446,353 coins and its circulating supply is 1,211,834,909 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano. The official website for Banano is banano.cc. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

