Bank of America Upgrades Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Pgs Asa from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pgs Asa currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Pgs Asa alerts:

Shares of Pgs Asa stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. Pgs Asa has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 3.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53.

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $207.70 million during the quarter. Pgs Asa had a negative net margin of 39.38% and a negative return on equity of 29.56%.

Pgs Asa Company Profile

PGS ASA operates as a marine geophysical company. The company offers a range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies. It operates in Africa, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, the United Kingdom, Norway, Angola, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, and internationally.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Pgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.