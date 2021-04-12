Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 331.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $73.75 on Monday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $30.63 and a twelve month high of $73.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.16.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

