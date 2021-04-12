Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) by 106.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,088 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Alpine Immune Sciences worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of ALPN stock opened at $11.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.06. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 606.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,307.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alpine Immune Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

