Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) by 226.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,639 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.17% of scPharmaceuticals worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in scPharmaceuticals by 181.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SCPH opened at $6.51 on Monday. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $178.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 16.07 and a quick ratio of 16.07.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. On average, research analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded scPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary buffered formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients.

