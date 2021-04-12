Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 6,152 Shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,152 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Concrete Pumping were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 847,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 131,167 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 122,922 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 10.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 39,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 39.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $7.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.81. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 20.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BBCP shares. DA Davidson raised Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Concrete Pumping from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.29.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

