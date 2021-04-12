Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 808 Shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Mastech Digital worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHH. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mastech Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 168.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 12,086 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Mastech Digital by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastech Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Mastech Digital by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastech Digital stock opened at $17.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Mastech Digital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $29.98. The company has a market cap of $199.24 million, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Mastech Digital had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $48.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

