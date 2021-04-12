Basid Coin (BASID) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Basid Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Basid Coin has a total market cap of $61.31 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Basid Coin has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00054011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00019969 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $410.11 or 0.00672164 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.39 or 0.00087502 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00035537 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00040833 BTC.

Basid Coin Coin Profile

Basid Coin is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 574,832,726 coins. The official website for Basid Coin is basidcoin.com. Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Basid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

