Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €81.41 ($95.77).

Several research analysts have issued reports on BMW shares. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

BMW stock traded down €0.17 ($0.20) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €88.00 ($103.53). The stock had a trading volume of 834,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €45.30 ($53.29) and a 52 week high of €90.68 ($106.68). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €80.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of €71.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

