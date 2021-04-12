Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Berkeley Lights were worth $5,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Berkeley Lights by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. 26.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLI opened at $47.24 on Monday. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.03 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.49.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.84 million. Analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $415,595.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $3,619,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 769,003 shares of company stock worth $43,033,515.

BLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Berkeley Lights presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

