BetterBetting (BETR) Achieves Market Cap of $232.69 Million

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded 11,349% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. BetterBetting has a total market capitalization of $232.69 million and $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BetterBetting coin can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BetterBetting has traded 43,024.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BetterBetting

BetterBetting is a coin. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetterBetting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetterBetting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

