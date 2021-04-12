BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) and Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Financial Review

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) and Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.0% of BigCommerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Bill.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Bill.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for BigCommerce and Bill.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BigCommerce 4 6 6 0 2.13 Bill.com 0 6 8 0 2.57

BigCommerce currently has a consensus price target of $78.68, suggesting a potential upside of 37.14%. Bill.com has a consensus price target of $141.40, suggesting a potential downside of 9.77%. Given BigCommerce’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe BigCommerce is more favorable than Bill.com.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BigCommerce and Bill.com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BigCommerce N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bill.com $157.60 million 81.82 -$31.09 million ($0.58) -270.19

BigCommerce has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bill.com.

Profitability

This table compares BigCommerce and Bill.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BigCommerce N/A N/A N/A Bill.com -22.74% -6.84% -1.76%

Summary

Bill.com beats BigCommerce on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries in approximately 155 countries. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, as well as ongoing support and training services. The company sells its products through the sales team, accounting firms, financial institution partners, and accounting software providers. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

