BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) will report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.42. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $3.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $452.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.17 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMRN. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.87.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.95. 11,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,864. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $71.35 and a twelve month high of $131.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.45.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $712,388.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,885 shares in the company, valued at $25,979,128.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $121,130.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,385 shares of company stock worth $4,335,452. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,504 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 13,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

