Biomea Fusion, Inc. (BMEA) to Raise $120 Million in IPO

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (BMEA) is planning to raise $120 million in an initial public offering on Friday, April 16th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 7,500,000 shares at $15.00-$17.00 per share.

The company has a market cap of $436.3 million.

J.P. Morgan, Jefferies and Piper Sandler acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

Biomea Fusion, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of irreversible small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. An irreversible small molecule drug is a synthetic compound that forms a permanent bond to its target protein and offers a number of potential advantages over conventional reversible drugs, including greater target selectivity, lower drug exposure and the ability to drive a deeper, more durable response. Leveraging our extensive expertise in irreversible binding chemistry and development, we built our proprietary FUSION System discovery platform to advance a pipeline of novel irreversible small molecule product candidates. Our lead product candidate, BMF-219, is designed to be an orally bioavailable, potent and selective irreversible inhibitor of menin, an important transcriptional regulator known to play a direct role in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers. “.

Biomea Fusion, Inc. was founded in 2017 and has 12 employees. The company is located at 726 Main Street Redwood City, California 94063 and can be reached via phone at (650) 980-9099.

