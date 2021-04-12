Bitcoinus (BITS) Price Tops $0.0000

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 40.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $73,011.70 and $5,057.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 70% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoinus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoinus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,013.31 or 0.99972089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00036928 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00010504 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.36 or 0.00138860 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001264 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006555 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com. Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoinus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoinus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.