Blackmoon Market Cap Reaches $3.03 Million (BMC)

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last week, Blackmoon has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blackmoon has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and $187.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blackmoon coin can currently be bought for $0.0561 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00055208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00020132 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $405.57 or 0.00673465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00088728 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00043770 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00035889 BTC.

About Blackmoon

Blackmoon (BMC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 coins. Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG. The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blackmoon’s official website is www.blackmoon.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blackmoon Crypto Platform is a one-stop solution for asset managers to create and manage tokenized funds, focusing on all the aspects of tokenized investment vehicles, from technology and infrastructure, to legal compliance and corporate structuring. Blackmoon Crypto is part of the Blackmoon Financial Group, a financial technology company founded in 2014. The Blackmoon Crypto token (BMC) is an Ethereum-based token that allows holders to register as Continuous Contributors to the Platform and to deposit BMCs in a depository wallet linked to their account. Each Continuous Contributor will receive a share of Fund tokens that operate on the Platform according to the policies specified by particular Funds. “

Buying and Selling Blackmoon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackmoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blackmoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blackmoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

