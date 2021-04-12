BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (BME) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 137.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust stock opened at $47.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.21. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 52 week low of $37.22 and a 52 week high of $50.94.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

