BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

NYSE MHD opened at $16.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.87. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $17.44.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

