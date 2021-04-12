BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE:BUI opened at $25.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.32. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $27.30.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

