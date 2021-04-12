BLOC.MONEY Price Tops $0.0048 (BLOC)

BLOC.MONEY (CURRENCY:BLOC) traded 19% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 12th. BLOC.MONEY has a total market cap of $89,084.44 and $300.00 worth of BLOC.MONEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BLOC.MONEY has traded down 30.9% against the dollar. One BLOC.MONEY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00054297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00019966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.54 or 0.00088455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $378.24 or 0.00624899 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00041585 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00035058 BTC.

BLOC.MONEY Profile

BLOC.MONEY is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2019. BLOC.MONEY’s total supply is 18,409,001 coins. BLOC.MONEY’s official Twitter account is @bloc_money. The official website for BLOC.MONEY is bloc.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockcloud is a blockchain based TCP/IP Architecture, and it aims to enable the peer to peer communication as we know it today. The scope of the project is to provide technology infrastructure alternatives to the current solutions, and while many of the current projects try to innovate by proposing new consensus models or new architectures, Blockcloud takes the innovation a few layers down the technology stack to enable peer-to-peer computing. Thus, the team was able to create a new break-through in network architecture called the SCB (Service-Centric Blockchain) which is essentially becoming the new TCP/IP of the blockchain era. Along with the Proof of Service mechanism, the Truthful Continuous Double Auction protocol, the CoDAG architecture and the development of an AI-driven dynamic service marketplace, Blockcloud is developing an entire service centered ecosystem for the internet of tomorrow. “

